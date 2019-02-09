With less than two weeks before spring training officially starts, several key MLB free agents remain without teams. This includes superstars Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, who appear to be in no rush to find a new home.

The Hot Stove momentarily heated up when the Philadelphia Phillies acquired catcher J.T. Realmuto from the Miami Marlins, citing their "win-right-now mode" mentality. Perhaps in the coming days, more teams will follow their lead in adding more talent via the free-agent pipeline.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around baseball:

• The New York Yankees reportedly offered infielder Manny Machado a contract worth $220 million ranging between seven and eight years, according to former New York Mets GM Jim Duquette. (SNY)

• The Kansas City Royals signed pitcher Homer Bailey to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training. (Rustin Dodd, The Athletic)

• The Cleveland Indians signed right-hander Alex Wilson to a $1.25 million deal. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Chicago White Sox "have not budged" after offering Manny Machado a seven-year, $175 million offer. (MLB.com)

• Designated hitters could potentially be added to National League lineups by 2020 "within context of a CBA extension" as both the MLB players' union and teams desire to add the position. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor could miss all of spring training due to a right calf strain. (Cleveland Indians)