MLB Trade Rumors: Mike Moustakas Return to Brewers 'Inevitable'

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors during the MLB offseason.

By Michael Shapiro
February 10, 2019

With less than two weeks before spring training officially starts, several key MLB free agents remain without teams. This includes superstars Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, who appear to be in no rush to find a new home.

The Hot Stove momentarily heated up when the Phillies acquired catcher J.T. Realmuto from the Miami Marlins, citing their "win-right-now mode" mentality. Perhaps more teams will follow Philadelphia's lead and add more talent via the free-agent pipeline.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around baseball:

• Mike Moustakas' return to Milwaukee "seems invevitable" in 2019. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Giants will be "careful" regarding Buster Posey's catching appearances in 2019. (Alex Pavlovic, NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The Braves were "very close" to matching Houston's offer for free-agent OF Michael Brantley. (Mark Bowman, MLB.com)

• The A's are likely to target a catcher in free agency before opening day. (Susan Slusser, San Francisco Chronicle)

• Free-agent RP Ryan Madson may not pitch in 2019. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Brian Anderson will start at third base for the Marlins in 2019. (Clark Spencer, Miami Herald)

• The Angels agreed to a minor-league contract with SP Daniel Hudson. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

 

MLB

