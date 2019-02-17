MLB Rumors: Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman Wants Long-Term Deal

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as teams gear up for spring training.

By Kaelen Jones
February 17, 2019

Manny Machado and Bryce Harper remain unsigned as players report to their respective clubs for spring training. The wait for two of MLB's biggest stars to make their decision continues to inch closer and closer to the start of the regular season.

In the meantime, teams are beginning to establish their foundation for the upcoming campaign, with a few adding veteran presences to their clubhouse.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around baseball:

• The Blue Jays reportedly dispute pitcher Marcus Stroman's recent comments suggesting that he has not been offered a long-term contract by the club. (Rob Longley, Toronto Sun)

• Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield took to Twitter to call out MLB for its business model. He specifically took issue with the Blue Jays reportedly planning to keep top prospect Vlad Guerrero Jr. at the Triple–A level so that he won't be able to accrue a full year of service time in 2019, pushing his arbitration and free-agency clock by a year. (Whit Merrifield via Twitter)

• Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is attempting to prepare as if he will be ready to play on Opening Day, however Los Angeles plans to have him back by May. (Fabian Ardaya, The Athletic)

• The Rangers signed outfielder Ben Revere to a minor-league contract with an invite to major-league spring training. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

