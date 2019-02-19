White Sox executive vice president Kenny Williams said he was "in a little bit of disbelief" regarding Manny Machado's decision to sign with the Padres on Tuesday. Chicago was among the main suitors for Machado prior to Tuesday's decision.

"If the offer that I'm seeing, or the acceptance of the offer I'm seeing is true, actually our offer had the opportunity for Manny to surpass that," Williams told reporters at the White Sox's Spring Training facility in Glendale, AZ. "But in the end we went after the guy, obviously we didn't get him, and we're disappointed."

Williams learned of Machado's decision from a tweet before he recieved a call from White Sox general manager Rich Hahn, who had spoken with Machado's agent, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

White Sox general manager also met with reporters and said that the White Sox felt that their respective offer was superior to what was ultimately accepted in some ways, according to James Fegan of The Athletic. Chicago's offer was for eight-years and $250 million, with incentives and vesting options available that could take the deal "well north" of $300 million, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Machado cashed in with a 10-year, $300 million deal on Tuesday, which is the largest free agent contract in MLB history. He belted 37 homers and drove in 107 RBI with a .297 batting average in 2018. Machado was traded from the Orioles to the Dodgers on July 18.

The White Sox have not reached the postseason since 2008. They finished fourth in the AL Central for the fifth-straight year in 2018, going 62–100. Chicago had not lost 100 games since 1970 prior to last season.