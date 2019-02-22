Report: Nationals Owner Says They've 'Moved On' From Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper spent each of his first seven MLB seasons with the Nationals.

By Kaelen Jones
February 22, 2019

Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner suggested that his club has moved on from its pursuit of star outfielder Bryce Harper, according to NBC Sports Washington's Lisa Redmond.

"Nothing's really changed on our end," Lerner said. "We've moved on. As I said back then and we had to. There was no way we could wait around. Bryce, I'm sure will make his decision hopefully in the next few days, but we've filled out our roster and like I said, we wish him nothing but the best."

Harper has spent each of his first seven seasons in the majors with Washington and earned All-Star honors in six. Lerner later added that potentially re-signing him isn't entirely out of question, despite a lack of dialogue.

"But there's always that, the door's cracked a little bit," he said. "I have no clue at this point what they're up to. We really haven't heard from them in a couple months."

In November, The Washington Post reported that Harper rejected a 10-year, $300 million offer from the Nationals that was submitted on Sept. 26. Manny Machado recently agreed to a deal of such value with the San Diego Padres, which is currently the largest free-agent contract in the history of American sports.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message