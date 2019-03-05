Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin was arrested for driving under the influence in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Friday, March 1, according to a police report obtained by Arizona's KTAR News 92.3.

The report stated that Maybin was pulled over around 2 a.m. after he was seen swerving and driving 60 mph in a 40 mph zone. Maybin had bloodshot and watery eyes and told police he had consumed five "pretty big" glasses of wine at a restaurant that evening.

Maybin failed multiple walking tests and had a blood alcohol limit of .142, nearly twice the legal limit, per the police report.

The Giants released a statement to NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday to confirm that the club is aware of Maybin's arrest.

"We are aware and are monitoring the situation and we have no further comment at this time," the Giants said.

San Francisco signed Maybin, 31, to a minor league deal in mid-February. He split the 2018 season with the Marlins and Mariners, hitting .249 with 28 RBI in 129 games.