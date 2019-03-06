Former Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich has reportedly agreed to a contract with Dos Laredos Tecolotes of Mexico's Liga Mexicana de Beisbol (LMB), according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Heimlich, once considered one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, was not selected during the 2018 MLB draft after pleading guilty to molesting his six-year-old niece as a teenager. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Heimlich denied the allegations.

Per Passan, two scouts who recently watched Heimlich pitch during Driveline Baseball's pro day said that Heimlich could contribute to a major-league pitching rotation today.

In 2018, The Kansas City Star reported that the Royals were interested in signing Heimlich. The left-hander was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year in 2017.