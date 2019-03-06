Red Sox right-hand pitcher Steven Wright has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs, Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Wright tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2 (GHRP-2), a performance-enhancing substance. Wright's positive test violates the MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

"The Boston Red Sox fully support Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing substances from the game," the Red Sox said in their own statement. "While we are disappointed by the news of this violation, we will look to provide the appropriate support to Steven at this time. Going forward, the club will not comment further on the matter."

Wright was working back from an offseason arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. The 34-year-old right-hander also started the 2018 season late after receiving a 15-game domestic violence suspension. He made four starts and six relief appearances, went back on the disabled list in late June because of his knee, then returned in September.

Wright went 3–1 with a 2.68 ERA in four starts and 16 relief appearances. On Jan. 11, he and the Red Sox agreed to a one-year contract for $1.3 million.

The 80-game suspension will keep the knuckleballer out until mid-June and will make him ineligible to participate in the postseason.