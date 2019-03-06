Red Sox RHP Steven Wright Suspended 80 Games for Testing Positive for PEDs

Wright tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2, a performance-enhancing substance.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 06, 2019

Red Sox right-hand pitcher Steven Wright has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs, Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Wright tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2 (GHRP-2), a performance-enhancing substance. Wright's positive test violates the MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

"The Boston Red Sox fully support Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing substances from the game," the Red Sox said in their own statement. "While we are disappointed by the news of this violation, we will look to provide the appropriate support to Steven at this time. Going forward, the club will not comment further on the matter."

Wright was working back from an offseason arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. The 34-year-old right-hander also started the 2018 season late after receiving a 15-game domestic violence suspension. He made four starts and six relief appearances, went back on the disabled list in late June because of his knee, then returned in September.

Wright went 3–1 with a 2.68 ERA in four starts and 16 relief appearances. On Jan. 11, he and the Red Sox agreed to a one-year contract for $1.3 million.

The 80-game suspension will keep the knuckleballer out until mid-June and will make him ineligible to participate in the postseason.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message