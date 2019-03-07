Hall of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver Diagnosed With Dementia, to Retire From Public Life

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Seaver was a key player on the 1969 "Mircale Mets" World Series team.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 07, 2019

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has been diagnosed with dementia, the Seaver family announced in a statement from the Baseball Hall of Fame.

"Tom will continue to work in his beloved vineyard at his California home, but has chosen to completely retire from public life," the Seaver family said. "The family is deeply appreciative of those who have supported Tom throughout his career, on and off the field, and who do so now by honoring his request for privacy. We join Tom in sending warmest regards to everyone."

Former New York Mets teammate Art Shamsky detailed Seaver's health issues in his book, After the Miracle. Shamsky, 77, wrote that Seaver was suffering from short-term memory loss.

Seaver pitched from 1967 to 1986 for four teams, but is noted primarily for his time with the Mets, especially for his role in the team's 1969 World Series win. During his 20-year career, Seaver recorded 311 wins, 3,640 strikeouts, 61 shutouts and a 2.86 ERA.

He won the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 1967 and received three NL Cy Young Awards as the league's best pitcher.

The Mets released a statement on Thursday saying they plan to recognize Seaver this season at the anniversary of the 1969 World Series.

"Although he's unable to attend the '69 Anniversary, we are planning to honor him in special ways and have included his family in our plans," the team said. "Our thoughts are with Tom, Nancy and the entire Seaver family."

Seaver, 74, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 with one of the highest percentage of votes (98.84%). 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message