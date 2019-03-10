Free agent outfielder Adam Jones and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Fox Sports 1's Dontrelle Willis first reported the possible deal. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Ketel Marte likely would assume more of a super-utility role with Jones joining the team. ESPN's Jeff Passsan reported the deal will be for $3 million guaranteed.

Jones averaged .281 last season with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs. The 33-year-old veteran is one of the most respected players in baseball whose experience could benefit the Diamondbacks, a franchise just beginning a rebuild. Jones was drafted by the Mariners in the first round of the 2003 MLB draft and made his debut in 2006. He was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in 2008. After playing center field for most of his career, Jones shifted over to right field in August after the Orioles called up prospect Cedric Mullins.

Jones is a five-time MLB All-Star, a four-time Gold Glove Award winner and a Silver Slugger.