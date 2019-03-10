Report: Adam Jones, Diamondbacks Agree to One-Year Deal

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Free agent outfielder Adam Jones and the Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 10, 2019

Free agent outfielder Adam Jones and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Fox Sports 1's Dontrelle Willis first reported the possible deal. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Ketel Marte likely would assume more of a super-utility role with Jones joining the team. ESPN's Jeff Passsan reported the deal will be for $3 million guaranteed.

Jones averaged .281 last season with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs. The 33-year-old veteran is one of the most respected players in baseball whose experience could benefit the Diamondbacks, a franchise just beginning a rebuild. Jones was drafted by the Mariners in the first round of the 2003 MLB draft and made his debut in 2006. He was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in 2008. After playing center field for most of his career, Jones shifted over to right field in August after the Orioles called up prospect Cedric Mullins.

Jones is a five-time MLB All-Star, a four-time Gold Glove Award winner and a Silver Slugger. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message