There will be several changes to rules in Major League Baseball coming this season, including implementing a single trade deadline, an election day for the All-Star Game and a $1 million bonus for the winner of the Home Run Derby, reports ESPN.com.

MLB and the Players Union are set to announces those changes as well as using a three-batter minimum for pitchers and new roster expansion set for the 2020 season, according to the report.

While all the changes are meant for helping the future of the game, it will be the provision that the league and the union can start on the important issue of starting negotiations of a new labor deal that could be deemed the most important. The current labor deal expires in December 2021.

Some of the issues expected to be discussed in a new labor deal includes service time manipulation that has been used lately to keep prospects in the minors.

This season, there will be one non-waiver trade deadline, set for July 31, eliminating August trades and causing teams to be aggressive in the way they manipulate deals for the final stretch run to the playoffs.

As for the All-Star game, fans will still vote online for the All-Star starters, but the top three vote-getters will have a one-day election for selection of players.

The Home Run Derby will have $2.5 million in prize money, with a cool million dollars going to the winner.