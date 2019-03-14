Yasiel Puig on Dodgers' Decision to Move Him: 'It’s Their Problem'

Outfielder Yasiel Puig is still a little bitter about the blockbuster deal that sent him to the Reds from the Dodgers in December. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 14, 2019

Outfielder Yasiel Puig is still a little bitter about the blockbuster deal that sent him to the Reds from the Dodgers in December.  

Puig was traded to the Reds along with outfielder Matt Kemp, catcher Kyle Farmer and left-handed pitcher Alex Wood. The Dodgers acquired Reds pitcher Homer Bailey, minor league shortstop Jeter Downs and minor league right-hander Josiah Gray in exchange along with cash considerations.

In a new story from Sports Illustrated's Jon Taylor, Puig shares his feelings on the move. 

"It’s their problem,” Puig says of the Dodgers’ decision to move him. "I don't know what they did with that trade, because they didn't get anyone who could help them the way I could. But that's business."

Puig also discussed how the Dodgers lost the World Series last season to the Red Sox. Puig didn't mention Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, but disagreed with the pitching decisions he made. Roberts pulled starter Rich Hill after 6 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 4, which Boston eventually won 9–6

"We couldn't do the same,” Puig adds. "We didn't bring in our best pitchers, and when we had our best in, we took them out, or we left them in too long. That's why we lost."

While Puig may not like the Dodgers organization, he was effusive in his praise of the fans in Taylor's story. Puig knows the days of the Reds' only trip to Los Angeles off the top of his head, saying it will be an opportunity to support those fans that supported him for so long.

Last season, Puig posted a .267 batting average with 63 RBIs and 23 home runs. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message