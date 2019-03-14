Outfielder Yasiel Puig is still a little bitter about the blockbuster deal that sent him to the Reds from the Dodgers in December.

Puig was traded to the Reds along with outfielder Matt Kemp, catcher Kyle Farmer and left-handed pitcher Alex Wood. The Dodgers acquired Reds pitcher Homer Bailey, minor league shortstop Jeter Downs and minor league right-hander Josiah Gray in exchange along with cash considerations.

In a new story from Sports Illustrated's Jon Taylor, Puig shares his feelings on the move.

"It’s their problem,” Puig says of the Dodgers’ decision to move him. "I don't know what they did with that trade, because they didn't get anyone who could help them the way I could. But that's business."

Puig also discussed how the Dodgers lost the World Series last season to the Red Sox. Puig didn't mention Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, but disagreed with the pitching decisions he made. Roberts pulled starter Rich Hill after 6 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 4, which Boston eventually won 9–6

"We couldn't do the same,” Puig adds. "We didn't bring in our best pitchers, and when we had our best in, we took them out, or we left them in too long. That's why we lost."

While Puig may not like the Dodgers organization, he was effusive in his praise of the fans in Taylor's story. Puig knows the days of the Reds' only trip to Los Angeles off the top of his head, saying it will be an opportunity to support those fans that supported him for so long.

Last season, Puig posted a .267 batting average with 63 RBIs and 23 home runs.