The outfit is wrong. Standing in the kitchen of his house in Encino, Calif., on a late January morning, Yasiel Puig looks down at his wardrobe and sees a problem. His t-shirt is blue; so are his athletic shorts. (No word on his underwear.) This won’t do, he decides. He has to change. He retreats to his second-floor bedroom, then returns a while later awash in red: a Hugo Boss polo shirt the color of a Maraschino cherry, leather sneakers brighter than a stop sign, and a backwards baseball cap bearing his personal logo.

He goes with blue jeans. Even Yasiel Puig isn’t brash enough to wear red denim.

Why the sartorial change of heart? He owes it to the gleaming Lamborghini Huracán Spyder sitting in his driveway, provided to him by a local company called Syndicate Enterprises, which rents out exotic cars and whose co-owner is a friend. But since his temporary new ride is as blue as the waters off the Bahamas, Puig wants to stand out against the Lambo’s paint job. As such, blue is out, and red is in—and not for the first time this winter, either.

A month earlier, Puig got the phone call he’d been expecting for a while. Along with Matt Kemp and Alex Wood, he’d been traded from the Dodgers to the Reds, ending a productive yet bumpy six-year tenure in Los Angeles that saw Puig become synonymous with the franchise and made him a nationwide phenomenon. The Dodgers were the only major league team Puig had ever known, having gambled $42 million in 2012 on a talented but raw outfielder out of Cienfuegos, Cuba in a move that paid off handsomely for both parties, but now the run was over. Wave goodbye to Dodger blue, and say hello to Cincinnati crimson.

“Blue for my people in Los Angeles, red for the fans in Cincinnati,” Puig says as he heads upstairs to swap out his shirt and pants, adding, “God bless America.” And why not praise his second home? Since coming here, he’s become a multi-millionaire and built a family with his girlfriend, Andrea. He’s one of the league’s most recognizable faces and public performers, equally adept at smashing fastballs as he is goofing around on Instagram. (Within a span of a couple of weeks stretching from January into February, his 865,000 followers could watch him race golf carts in Hawaii, dance in his car as he drove around Miami, throw axes in Los Angeles, and take a tour of snowy Cincinnati.) He is the turbocharged embodiment of the game’s next generation, gleefully thumbing his noise at the sport’s decades of stuffy tradition through his boisterous style of play.

Yet the Yasiel Puig Story, as full of fun as it’s been, remains frustratingly incomplete. He’s struggled to reach the heights and match the hype of the white-hot rookie year that launched him into superstardom. He’s clashed repeatedly with managers, coaches and teammates over the years and earned scorn—often unfairly, sometimes deservedly—over his behavior on and off the field. His time in Los Angeles resulted in six straight division titles and back-to-back trips to the World Series in 2017 and ‘18, yet a championship eluded both him and a team that hasn’t captured one since two years before he was born. “It’s nice, but we haven’t won,” the 28-year-old Puig says in Spanish of his frequent trips to the postseason. “The only thing we're getting is one more month instead of being on vacation. It’s as if you did nothing.” And for as much as he loves Los Angeles, he clearly feels somewhat embittered about parting with his old team.

“It’s their problem,” Puig says of the Dodgers’ decision to move him. “I don't know what they did with that trade, because they didn't get anyone who could help them the way I could. But that's business.”

With that business comes the closing of one chapter and the beginning of the next. But as Puig sheds blue for red and, to paraphrase Bill Belichick, moves on to Cincinnati, can he stay and grow in baseball’s spotlight as he leaves Los Angeles behind?

Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Newly outfitted in the right color, Puig ambles outside to pose with the Lamborghini. He sits in the driver seat, Cuban reggaeton blasting from the speakers, with a big smile on his face as a photographer snaps away. He’s not the only one getting some quality motorist time in: His youngest son, Damian, scoots around in a small motorized SUV, weaving his way through the half-dozen people in attendance.

It’s a quiet Saturday in southern California, but the day promises to be a busy one for Puig. He’s got a sports car to show off online, a birthday party to help organize with Andrea for Damian and older brother Daniel, a youth baseball team to visit in nearby San Fernando as part of his charitable foundation, and a workout to fit in there somewhere with Danny Horwits, his agent and the president of the Beverly Hills Sports Council. Puig also offers a half-joking suggestion to crash the Dodgers’ FanFest, taking place that day at Dodger Stadium.

There’s stuff to do around the house, too. At one point late in the morning, a contractor shows up to assess damage done to the stairs inside by a falling safe. Last September, while Puig and his family were at a game, three men tried to rob his house—the fourth time in the last two years someone’s broken into his residence. They found a huge safe in the bedroom, but since it weighs hundreds of pounds, the would-be burglars’ decided to push it down the two flights of stairs, where it took chunks out of the wood steps and marble floor. The thieves made it as far as the steps outside the front door with their prize before the police showed up, forcing them to abandon it. Once Puig returned home, he, Horwits and a friend attempted to get the safe back into the house. The three were able to move it a grand total of five or so feet before giving up and leaving it in the entryway, where it remains, dented and scratched but still shut.

It’s a house in flux, and the schedule is further complicated by an upcoming trip to Cincinnati, where Puig is supposed to meet the mayor and find a place to live for the upcoming season. Soon, the time draws near to head to San Fernando. The proposed workout is a casualty of the packed to-do list (as is the impromptu and likely unwelcome FanFest appearance). Puig hops in his Lamborghini and drives off.

Twenty minutes later, Puig makes his way through Pioneer Park to a small and dusty field, where two-dozen kids are taking batting practice and doing infield drills. Amid the persistent soft ping of aluminum bats, Puig walks around, filming himself on Instagram as he talks about the team. The 66ers—so named for his uniform number—are supported through his Wild Horse Foundation, which he created in 2016 and is named after the moniker given to Puig by Scully during his rookie season. The charity is also refurbishing the field and setting up after-school and meal programs through a community center. The plan is to do something similar in Cincinnati.

The team is mostly a mix of Mexican and Central American kids, all 11 or 12 years old. As they practice, Puig watches silently, smiling and occasionally taking video with his phone. After a half hour or so, they gather around the pitcher’s mound, where Puig tells them in English to practice hard, listen to their parents and coaches, and do well in school. “Do it for Mr. Puig,” he says. After that comes a group photo with the whole team, hugs and high-fives with the players, and individual photos with each one (and the occasional coach).

Puig’s softest spot is for children, and he rarely if ever turns them away when they come seeking an autograph or selfie. Neither Lisette Carnet, who’s the head of the foundation, nor Horwits can recall seeing him say no to a child, and throughout the afternoon, he never does. As Puig watches the 66ers, parents shepherd their children his way. While the kids stand in front of him, usually mute and too shy to make eye contact, he jokes with them and puts his signature on whatever they want.

Ask him about his own time as a child in Cienfuegos, and Puig is reticent to share details. He started playing baseball when he was six years old, learning on his own, he says, and using bats made by hand by a family friend. Another friend told Puig he had talent and took him to one of the country’s state-sponsored sports schools. He was accepted and joined the baseball team, where he was a catcher first, then moved to the outfield.

Ironically, baseball—practically the state religion of Cuba—wasn’t Puig’s passion: He liked soccer, and it remains his sport of choice on TV (he’s a Real Madrid fan) and in video games (where he always plays as Real Madrid in FIFA). “I don't like watching baseball, unless it's the World Baseball Classic or the World Series,” he says. “If I'm not playing in it, I don't want to watch it.” He would love to play in the WBC, though he’s skeptical Cuba will let its defected major leaguers join the team any time soon. “We might go to the moon before that happens,” he jokes.

Beyond that, Puig’s comments on Cuba are sparse and vague. Asked when he first decided he wanted to leave, he responds, “The first time I tried it.” In reality, it took several attempts, including a failed escape in 2011 that earned him a season-long suspension from playing in Cuba’s national league, before he finally got off the island. His successful defection to Mexico, which came in June 2012, is a horror story, a combination of kidnapping and extortion featuring a Mexican drug cartel and enough shady characters to stock a Quentin Tarantino movie.

(Because of his ordeal, Puig is strongly supportive of the new arrangement between MLB and Cuba that would allow players to come to the United States legally—an agreement that’s imperiled by the truculence of President Donald Trump’s administration toward Cuba’s Communist government.)

Norm Hall/Getty Images

A week after leaving Cuba, Puig held a multi-day showcase for interested MLB teams in Mexico City. He was out of shape, hadn’t played competitively in a year, and didn’t do anything other than take batting practice; he never ran or threw in front of scouts. Nonetheless, the Dodgers signed him to a seven-year, $42 million contract. The price left rival evaluators stunned. Puig, meanwhile, claims he knew little about the Dodgers; the only teams he says he had any familiarity with in Cuba were the Yankees and, because of their proximity, the Marlins.

Now came the hard part for Puig, who reported to rookie league in Arizona. It was his first time in the United States, a place about which he knew close to zero. So Los Angeles turned to Tim Bravo, a New Mexico-based coach who worked for the team as its director of cultural assimilation, with a simple yet gargantuan task: Teach Puig everything he could about his new home. (Puig was, though, deeply knowledgeable about one subject: American history. “He knew the presidents, the government,” Bravo says. “He could tell you dates. He’s very intelligent.”)

For the next few months, the pair was inseparable. Puig and Bravo—or “Teacher,” as Puig called him—slept in the same apartment, had their meals together, worked out together, went to the ballpark together, hung out together. Every day after training, Puig would return home for English lessons. The two would often eat at Denny’s, where Puig would inhale orders of steak and eggs with milkshakes, or blow off steam at Dave & Buster’s. Some days, Bravo would show Puig how to drive. Others, he’d take him to Wal-Mart, “have him walk around, trying to get him acclimated,” Bravo says. Puig did so with gusto.

“He’s full of life, all the time,” Bravo says. “It was never hard to get him to go anywhere.”

Despite his long layoff, Puig flew through the minors, reaching Los Angeles a year after being signed and hitting .436 in his first month. Overnight, he was a sensation—a staple on highlight shows, a fan favorite, a human GIF. The Dodgers, who were 23–32 when he was called up, went 69–38 from there—a 104-win pace over a full season—en route to their first NL West title in four years. At the center was Puig, whose bat flips and bazooka of a right arm and gallops around the bases were a shot of adrenaline for fans and team alike.

“It was like walking around with Elvis,” Bravo says. “We couldn’t go anywhere without him getting mobbed.” During a series in Pittsburgh, he and Puig stayed in a hotel across the Allegheny River from PNC Park, a short walk away via the Roberto Clemente Bridge—a popular path for fans heading to the game. Puig decided that’s how he wanted to get to the stadium, too. “I said, are you sure, and he was like, yeah, vamos, Teacher,” Bravo says. “I had to walk backwards because he was just getting mugged.”

But as brilliant as the start to Puig’s career was, things sagged afterward. Though he earned All-Star honors in 2014, injuries cost him big chunks of ’15 and ’16. His play slipped as well: His OPS+ went from a gaudy 145 in ’14 to a more pedestrian 110 the next year and a downright mediocre 98 the year after that.

Equally concerning was Puig’s chronic tardiness, squabbles with teammates and the media, and poor offseason conditioning. On the field, he played like a man unhinged, plowing through stop signs, swinging at everything within his zip code, and airmailing throws. “He was not the best team player at that time,” says Turner Ward, who took over as the Dodgers’ hitting coach before the 2016 season. “Yasiel could come off very selfish.” Trade rumors became constant, and after the July 31 deadline in ’16, Los Angeles sent a scuffling Puig down to Triple A, where he spent all of August before returning to the majors.

Things improved in ’17 and ’18, both on the field and off, as Puig helped the Dodgers win the pennant each year. Throughout it all, he and Ward talked constantly, often spending several innings in the dugout during games discussing not only baseball but also life and how the former affected the latter. “This game can beat you up so much,” Ward says. “It stretches you, and each time you’re stretched, you’re able to handle a little bit more.” Their relationship, though occasionally testy, was warm. In the dugout, Puig would plant kisses on his coach after hitting home runs. Away from the stadium, he’d join Ward’s family on trips to (where else) Dave & Buster’s. “He’s just a big kid,” Ward says. “I love him just the way he is.”

Although Puig put together a solid 2018 campaign, hitting 23 homers and posting a 120 OPS+, trade talk didn’t cease. Several reports had him headed to Washington at midseason in exchange for Bryce Harper, and Horwits knew that the Dodgers were reaching out to teams that offseason to gauge interest. The curtain finally fell a few days before Christmas. Lounging by the pool of his offseason home in Miami, Puig got a call from Horwits: He was headed to Cincinnati.

That same day, Ward—who’d left the Dodgers in November to join the Reds—reached out to his once and future charge to see how he was handling the news. “I thought maybe there’d be a little disappointment, because any time a player’s with an organization for a long time, you feel like you’re never going to leave it,” he says. Instead, Puig’s first words to him were, “We’re going to have fun.”

Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

It’s a brisk February morning in Goodyear, Ariz., and under a bright blue sky, Puig is cracking line drives in batting practice at the Reds’ spring training facility. Though Puig is familiar with Phoenix through his time with the Dodgers, this is his first spring with a team other than Los Angeles. But if that fazes him, he doesn’t show it.

“He keeps saying he likes red,” says Cincinnati manager David Bell, also new to the team. “I think that’s code for he likes it here.”

Amid a busy winter full of trades, Puig was one of the biggest pieces picked up by Cincinnati’s front office. A regular bottom-feeder in the NL Central, the Reds have suddenly pivoted toward contention, adding Puig along with Kemp, Wood, and starters Sonny Gray and Tanner Roark. The rotation was the biggest area of improvement, but Puig stands to make the most impact in an already strong lineup. In Los Angeles, his playing time was tied to platoons; with Cincinnati, he’ll be given all the at-bats he can handle as the regular rightfielder. And he’s already made a fan of the Reds’ most important player.

“Watching him work, he’s an absolute freak of nature in the best kind of way,” says Joey Votto. “He’s got star personality. He’s must-see TV, and I cannot wait to play with him and learn from him.”

In recent years, a trade to the Reds would have felt like exile to baseball’s version of Siberia. Puig, though, is excited by the change in scenery, even if Cincinnati—beefed up as the roster is—is still far from the consistent and easy contention enjoyed by the likes of Los Angeles. “I think I’m going to like it,” he says. “I’m anxious to go there and help the team reach its goal, which is to make the playoffs.”

If the Reds do pull off that feat—no easy task for a squad that lost 95 games last year—then you can bet Puig played a large part. It would also set him up well for what will be his first foray into free agency this winter, ahead of his age-29 season. He says he hasn’t thought about that yet, focused instead on this year, but it will be interesting to see how he’s received amid a market that’s been frozen solid two years running. A Yasiel Puig who consistently puts up numbers reminiscent of his rookie season will find plenty of suitors. Ward believes that production is within reach. “I told him for three years, there’s an MVP in there just waiting to happen,” he says. “There’s no doubt in my mind.”

But a Yasiel Puig who looks more like the oft-injured and disappointing version of 2015 and ‘16 will find minimal interest, particularly given how polarizing he can be. Part and parcel of Puig is his personality—ebullient, loud, and potentially abrasive. “Yasiel’s got a big heart, and he loves baseball,” says Alex Wood. “Sometimes his enthusiasm will get the best of him, but he plays hard, and he’s a great player.” Says Ward: “Him being him and doing what he does, if people don’t like that, that’s their problem.”

But one man’s wild horse can be another’s ill-tempered bronco, kicking out blindly and stomping on everything. Lapses in fundamentals or his proclivity for exuberant celebrations don’t help matters. Nor will grousing about playing time, as was the case down the stretch last season in Los Angeles.

The predicament of Puig is that the chaotic exuberance that makes him such an electric player also makes him an occasionally exasperating teammate in the highly regimented world of baseball. To reach a point where he can be himself in a way that doesn’t leave people sputtering in anger or annoyance is a tricky task. That delicate balance is hard to achieve and may be purely theoretical: Over six years, the Dodgers never quite found that sweet spot where Puig’s talent could co-exist harmoniously with his rambunctious energy and penchant for doing everything at his own speed and time. Now that challenge belongs to the Reds, who have willingly signed up for the full and unfiltered Yasiel Puig Experience. “We want him to be who he is,” Bell says. “We have no concerns.”

“With Yasiel, he’s a little stubborn in his ways,” Ward says. “That’s helped make him who he is, and it can hold him back.”

True to Ward’s words, when asked about his style of play, Puig is defiant. He won’t change who he is, he says, because that’s what’s made him successful. “He tends to rub some people the wrong way, but he always stayed true to himself,” says Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernandez. “I respected him for that.” The problem, Puig argues, is that players and pundits are too eager to take offense.

“Here, you can’t flip your bat because people get upset,” he says. “Those are just things of the moment that happen because of the joy, because you can't hit a home run every day. If you could hit a home run every day, it wouldn't be good to bat flip. But you can't hit four home runs every day.”

It’s part of what makes the WBC so appealing to Puig: It’s a version of the sport unencumbered by stodgy American views on how the game should be played—one not governed by an arcane and silly code of conduct, one where you can be yourself. It’s like the baseball he played in Cuba: frenetic and emotional. Here, he says, “They play very slow.”

Keith Birmingham/Digital First Media/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

“People think everything is an insult, but it's just because of the emotion of the moment,” Puig says. For proof of how those feelings can burst out as celebration and not as disrespect, look to his towering home run in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the World Series against Boston. With the Dodgers leading, 1–0, and two men on, Puig took an Eduardo Rodriguez fastball down the heart of the plate and launched it far into the leftfield stands. As the ball soared into the night, so did Puig’s bat (and Rodriguez’s glove, angrily hurled into the mound), as he joyously threw his arms above his head while Dodger Stadium erupted behind him.

It should have been that night’s dagger, especially coming on the heels of Los Angeles’ 18-inning, come-from-behind win the night before in an exhausting Game 3. The series was all set to go even at two games apiece, with Puig’s home run as a defining moment in franchise history if the team could pull off the comeback. “The whole world thinks the game's won,” Puig says. “And we lost.” Indeed, the Red Sox rallied against a weary Dodgers bullpen to claim Game 4 and a 3–1 series lead; they finished Los Angeles off the next day.

To Puig, Boston’s win is easy to explain. First, the Red Sox were a great team. Second, manager Alex Cora did everything right. “Boston went ahead [in Game 5] and bet everything they had because they wanted to win,” Puig says. “So instead of bringing in [Craig] Kimbrel, they brought in Chris Sale to close the game, because Sale is a great pitcher, one of the best there is. To get two or three runs in an inning against him is impossible. So Alex Cora did the right thing, he brought in his best pitcher, and that's why they're champions.

“We couldn't do the same,” Puig adds. “We didn't bring in our best pitchers, and when we had our best in, we took them out, or we left them in too long. That's why we lost.”

The name of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who pulled starter Rich Hill after 6 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 4, goes unmentioned, but it’s clear Puig disagreed with his decision-making. Nor does he have anything to say about Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, but Puig’s feelings toward him are rather obvious. Asked whether he talked to Friedman after the trade, he simply rolls his eyes, to Horwits’ visible discomfort. (“I’ve told you, never burn a bridge,” he tells Puig afterward, to which Puig responds, “There’s 29 other teams!”)

What Puig finds hard to understand is why, despite being so close to the top of the mountain several times, the Dodgers never did more to reach the summit. “From what I've seen the last few years, we've been right there, but we haven't gotten anybody good,” he says. He can’t make sense of the trade that sent him to Cincinnati, which rid the Dodgers of him, Kemp and Wood (and the combined $36 million or so owed to them this season) in exchange for broken-down starter Homer Bailey, who Los Angeles released shortly after the deal was completed. Why trade a productive hitter for nothing, he wonders? Why make the team worse?

“Now I have to do my part to show that they made a mistake,” Puig says. “Now I have to train hard and prove to them that they're wrong. Now I'll go and drive in more runs than I have in my career, hit more home runs, hit for a better average, and then they're the ones who lost out on that, and Cincinnati earned it and I earned it. I'll show them what I could have done for them if they'd kept me.”

It should come as no surprise that Puig knows the dates of the Reds’ only trip to Los Angeles this season off the top of his head: April 15, 16 and 17. But having those days circled in bright red on his mental calendar isn’t simply about getting the opportunity to show the Dodgers what they gave away. It’s also about being there for the fans who supported him, he says, through thick and thin, who showed him love and cheered on his bat flips and tongue wags, embracing the man who branded himself on social media as #PuigYourFriend. “They were full of joy and liked my style of play,” he says. “Now to see their reaction after I was traded, they felt hurt.”

Even despite the trade, fans in Los Angeles have stuck with him, Puig says. In the days after it happened, he would see messages or photos on Instagram and Twitter of Dodgers fans proudly sporting a PUIG 66 Reds jersey or shirt. (At the time, even Puig didn’t have any Reds gear. “I was still going to workouts in Miami with Dodgers stuff,” he says. “My friends are like, 'Take that off,' and I'm like, 'It's all I have!’”) The reaction from Reds fans has been similar, he says, even if the atmosphere won’t be the same as Los Angeles. “I know that the stadium [in Cincinnati] won't be like the one here, with 30 or 40 or 50,000 people every day,” he says. “But as long as we play well and give the city a good show, the fans will be there.”

There will always be people who hate Puig, regardless of how close he hews to the unwritten rules. “If he’s kicking your butt, you’re not going to like it,” Ward says. But for all the traditionalists whom he makes see red, there are plenty of fans that adore his panache. Over lunch at a small Mexican restaurant in San Fernando, as Puig puts away an impressive amount of food (a burrito with a side of rice and beans, a plate of shrimp and nopales, a tamale or two, and a Michelada the size of a birdbath along with a pink lemonade), Robert Gonzales, a member of the city council, best expresses his appeal. “I have a friend in Cincinnati who told me, ‘Baseball’s not exciting, but Puig is.’”

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

As Puig leaves the baseball field in Pioneer Park, there’s one more thing to be done before lunch. A few hundred feet away, members of a local nonprofit organization called TreePeople are planting new trees, and they’ve invited Puig to help them place a sapling in the soil.

In a corner of the park along with a dozen or so volunteers and a small gaggle of fans that have materialized out of thin air, Puig receives a crash course in horticulture. First, the tree is placed in a freshly dug hole in the ground and held upright, so that the roots go in the right way. Next, dirt is piled into the hole and massaged into the roots, to help them attach and grow. More dirt is added to stabilize the tree, with Puig wielding a shovel and scooping some on. “We can’t leave it crooked,” one of the volunteers says, as Puig wonders whether the tree will stand up straight.

Finally, the tree is set, and the volunteers, Puig included, form a circle around it. It’s their custom to name a tree after it’s been planted, in order to establish it as a living being, one with a personality all its own. Puig is asked to do the honors, and after some thought, he lands on “Wild Horse.” “Welcome, Wild Horse,” the volunteers say in unison, and after a group photo and some selfies, Puig takes his leave, driving off in his blue Lamborghini.

If all goes well and the weather and soil are good, then in a few years, the tree that Puig helped plant—Cercis canadensis, otherwise known as the Eastern redbud—will grow and blossom, reaching up to 30 feet in height. In time, it will mature, and eventually, it will flower. And the leaves that will sprout from its branches will be most fitting for the next step in Yasiel Puig’s career and life: As one of the volunteers tells him, one day, Wild Horse will produce “a beautiful red bloom.”