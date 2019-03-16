X-Rays on Bryce Harper's ankle came back negative on Saturday, according to MLB.com's Ralph Long. Harper was hit by a pitch against the Blue Jays on Friday.

“I wish I would’ve dodged the baseball,” Harper told reporters at Philadelphia's spring training facility in Clearwater, Fla. “Definitely could have been a lot worse, but felt good today coming in, was a little sore. Just going to take today and do what I need to do and hopefully see what we can do tomorrow."

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler is confident Harper will return to the Phillies' lineup soon, potentially as early as Sunday against the Yankees. Harper is expected to be ready for opening day on March 28 when the Phillies face the Braves at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies on Feb. 28. He was a six-time All-Star in seven seasons with the Nationals, winning the National League MVP in 2015.