The New York Mets are planning to rename a street that runs alongside Citi Field in honor of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, the team announced on Thursday.

According to the Mets, the team will officially change the name of 126th Street into one named after Seaver. While the street's official new name has yet to be revealed, the move will permanently change the ballpark's official street address. The change requires approval from the New York City Mayor's Office, a City Council member and the Queens borough president.

On March 7, the Seaver family announced that the long-time Mets pitcher had been diagnosed with dementia. The Mets previously released a statement saying they plan to recognize Seaver this season at the anniversary of the 1969 World Series.

"Although he's unable to attend the '69 Anniversary, we are planning to honor him in special ways and have included his family in our plans," the team said. "Our thoughts are with Tom, Nancy and the entire Seaver family."

Seaver pitched from 1967 to 1986 for four teams, but is noted primarily for his time with the Mets, especially for his role in the team's 1969 World Series win. During his 20-year career, Seaver recorded 311 wins, 3,640 strikeouts, 61 shutouts and a 2.86 ERA.

Seaver, 74, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 with one of the highest percentage of votes (98.84%) in history.