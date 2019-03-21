Mets to Change Citi Field Address, Rename Steet in Honor of Tom Seaver

The team will officially be changing the name of 126th Steet in Seaver's honor.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 21, 2019

The New York Mets are planning to rename a street that runs alongside Citi Field in honor of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, the team announced on Thursday.

According to the Mets, the team will officially change the name of 126th Street into one named after Seaver. While the street's official new name has yet to be revealed, the move will permanently change the ballpark's official street address. The change requires approval from the New York City Mayor's Office, a City Council member and the Queens borough president.

On March 7, the Seaver family announced that the long-time Mets pitcher had been diagnosed with dementia. The Mets previously released a statement saying they plan to recognize Seaver this season at the anniversary of the 1969 World Series.

"Although he's unable to attend the '69 Anniversary, we are planning to honor him in special ways and have included his family in our plans," the team said. "Our thoughts are with Tom, Nancy and the entire Seaver family."

Seaver pitched from 1967 to 1986 for four teams, but is noted primarily for his time with the Mets, especially for his role in the team's 1969 World Series win. During his 20-year career, Seaver recorded 311 wins, 3,640 strikeouts, 61 shutouts and a 2.86 ERA.

Seaver, 74, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 with one of the highest percentage of votes (98.84%) in history.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message