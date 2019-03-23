Reds Second Baseman Scooter Gennett Out With Right Groin Strain, Expected to Miss 8-12 Weeks

Cinicinnati shortstop Jose Pereza will move to second base in Gennett's absence while Jose Iglesias will start at shortstop.

By Michael Shapiro
March 23, 2019

Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett is expected to miss eight-to-12 weeks with a right groin strain, according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. Gennett suffered the injury while fielding a ground ball off the bat of Yasmani Grandal in a spring training game against the Brewers on Friday. 

Cincinnati manager David Bell said he plans to move shortstop Jose Peraza to second base in Gennett's absence. Backup infielder Jose Iglesias will take over for Pereza. 

The Reds' top prospect Nick Senzel will begin the season in AAA. He has played second and third base in the minor leagues, but has been in centerfield for a large share of spring training. Senzel coud join Cincinnati in late April. 

Gennett joined the Reds in 2017 after four years in Milwaukee, hitting 27 homers and driving in 97 runs in his first year in Cincinnati. He was named an All-Star for the first time in 2018 with a career-best .310 average

The Reds finished last in the NL Central at 67–95 in 2018. They are looking to return to the postseason for the first time 2013 behind new additions Yasiel Puig, Sonny Gray and Alex Wood. 

