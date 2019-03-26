Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus is going to drive parents crazy with his walk-up music this season.

Andrus revealed on Monday night that he’s going to step to the plate this year to the dulcet tones of “Baby Shark,” the viral, cruelly catching tune beloved by children everywhere. The song debut on the Globe Life Park speakers during Andrus’s first at-bat in an exhibition game against the Indians.

🎶 Baby Shark doo doo do doo do doo 🎶



Yup - that's what @Rangers SS Elvis Andrus is going with for his walk-up song. #TogetherWe | @Rangers | @EmilyJonesMcCoy pic.twitter.com/cVzJFIuEo1 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) March 26, 2019

Andrus told Fox Sports Southwest reporter Emily Jones that he picked the song because it’s his son’s favorite but didn’t say how long he’d be using it.

The song has been around for at least a decade but didn’t blow up until it was posted on YouTube with an accompanying dance by a children’s music channel in 2016. That video is now one of the 25 most viewed videos in YouTube history, with over 2.5 billion views.

While kids love it, the way it gets stuck in your head makes adults want to pull their hair out. Perhaps it’ll be enough to distract opposing pitchers, too.