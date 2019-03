The 2019 MLB season is finally upon us. All 30 teams will be in action on Opening Day this season, giving baseball fans a full slate of action to whet their appetites.

The big day is Thursday, March 28. Below is the full schedule for MLB's regular-season start.

Note: All times are Eastern.

Orioles vs. Yankees – 1:05 p.m. (ESPN)

Mets vs. Nationals – 1:05 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Brewers – 2:10 p.m.

Braves vs. Phillies – 3:05 p.m.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays – 3:37 p.m.

Astros vs. Rays – 4:00 p.m.

Cubs vs. Rangers – 4:05 p.m.

Angels vs. Athletics – 4:07 p.m.

Pirates vs. Reds – 4:10 p.m.

Rockies vs. Marlins – 4:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers – 4:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Giants vs. Padres – 4:10 p.m.

Indians vs. Twins – 4:10 p.m.

White Sox vs. Royals – 4:15 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Mariners – 7:08 p.m. (ESPN)