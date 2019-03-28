Bruins fans are clearly ready for Opening Day.

Toward the end of Boston's 6-3 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday, the Bruins fans broke out the traditional "Yankees suck" chants. With a victory over the Yankees in the American League Division Series and a World Series win last season, Boston fans aren't slowing down when it comes to the rivalry.

We have a “Yankees Suck” chant at TD Garden. Baseball season is back. pic.twitter.com/rnEZrA0wSm — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 28, 2019

It's not the only time this week that Boston fans got back into baseball and Yankees hatred formation. At Monday Night Raw, which was in Boston this week, fans also started the chant after SNL Weekend Update host Colin Jost appeared in a video with co-host Michael Che. Jost was wearing a Yankees hat, which upset Red Sox fans just a little. But don't worry, fans were a little more excited when they learned Jost and Che will compete at Wrestlemania in New York.

The Red Sox begin their title defense when they open the season against the Mariners on Thursday. The Yankees host the Orioles on Thursday afternoon.