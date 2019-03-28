Watch: Baseball is Back With Bruins Fans Starting 'Yankees Suck' Chant at TD Garden

Let Opening Day commence with "Yankees suck" chants from Boston fans. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 28, 2019

Bruins fans are clearly ready for Opening Day. 

Toward the end of Boston's 6-3 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday, the Bruins fans broke out the traditional "Yankees suck" chants. With a victory over the Yankees in the American League Division Series and a World Series win last season, Boston fans aren't slowing down when it comes to the rivalry.

It's not the only time this week that Boston fans got back into baseball and Yankees hatred formation. At Monday Night Raw, which was in Boston this week, fans also started the chant after SNL Weekend Update host Colin Jost appeared in a video with co-host Michael Che. Jost was wearing a Yankees hat, which upset Red Sox fans just a little. But don't worry, fans were a little more excited when they learned Jost and Che will compete at Wrestlemania in New York.

The Red Sox begin their title defense when they open the season against the Mariners on Thursday. The Yankees host the Orioles on Thursday afternoon.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message