Fernando Tatis Jr. has officially arrived in San Diego.

The shortstop made his major league debut on Thursday in the Padres' Opening Day matchup against the Giants. During his first at-bat, Tatis Jr. recorded his first hit with a single to left field off of Giants ace Madison Bumgarner. The fans cheered loudly for Tatis Jr. and his teammates applauded the moment in the dugout.

Tatis is the Friar's top prospect and the No. 2 overall in baseball according to MLB Pipeline. San Diego added him to their roster on Tuesday night, and SI's Jon Tayler profiled Tatis to share how the shortstop is ready to lead MLB's next generation.

The 20-year-old is the son of former infielder Fernando Tatis, who played for 11 seasons in the major leagues and famously hit two grand slams in one inning with the Cardinals.