Paul Goldschmidt responded in the best possible way after going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in his Cardinals debut—the new St. Louis first baseman went 4-for-5 with three home runs and five RBI in a 9-5 win over the Brewers Friday night.

With Goldschmidt in the lineup, the Cardinals’ offense looks lethal. After Matt Carpenter walked to leadoff the game, Goldschmidt dropped the barrel, squared up the 10th pitch of the at-bat, a low-and-inside fastball (probably a ball), and golfed it into the leftfield seats. The 31-year-old crushed a hanging slider in the sixth inning for a solo homer to give St. Louis a 5-4 lead. Then in the seventh, Goldschmidt launched a two-run blast to extend the lead to 8-4.

The scary part is how well the rest of the Cardinals hit on Friday. Harrison Bader was the only one in the starting lineup (including pitcher Jack Flaherty) without a hit in the game, and both Carpenter and shortstop Paul DeJong had two hits. It was 9-5 in the ninth when Goldschmidt came up for his final plate appearance. The only thing better than responding to a three-strikeout game with three home runs is following up that three-strikeout game with four home runs. But the Brewers were having none of Goldschmidt down four in the last inning. They intentionally walked him with a runner on second and first base open.

Rays 4, Astros 2

There’s no better cure for the annual Opening Day hangover than the anticipation of a dynamic pitchers duel between two former teammates. Gerrit Cole and the Astros matched up against the Rays and new starter Charlie Morton, who pitched the final four innings in Houston’s win over the Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.

Morton signed with the Rays this winter after having a career year with the Astros last season (15-3, 3.13 ERA, 201 strikeouts and 129 ERA+). Of course, Morton’s first start with Tampa Bay came not only against his old team, but with Cole pitching opposite him. The two also were teammates with the Pirates, wherein 2013 Morton took Cole, then a 22-year-old rookie, under his wing.

So it wasn’t quite the Obi Wan-Darth Vader duel bringing the one-time master against his former apprentice. Cole has always been the better pitcher with almost-unrivaled potential, and there is no animosity between the two dominant right-handers. In fact, their friendship is what made Friday night’s matchup even more fun.

The two traded punches (errr punchouts) through the first two innings before the Astros got to Morton in the third on a Michael Brantley two-run double. The Rays scored three unearned runs off Cole in the home-half of third, and added a fourth run when third baseman Yandy Diaz took Cole deep to lead off the sixth. By that point, though, Morton’s night was done (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 8 Ks). Cole lasted longer, but Morton left with the lead and won the game.

“KEEP YOUR FOOT ON THE BAG!” More than a few Astros fans probably cried that out in unison when Yuli Gurriel twice caught what would’ve been outs if his foot was touching first base. The first one came in the third inning when Gurriel scooped an errant throw from shortstop Aledmys Diaz. The error was (rightfully) charged to Diaz, but keeping his foot on the base should’ve been the easy part after he caught the low throw. The Rays scored three runs in the inning. In the fifth inning, a successful challenge revealed that Tommy Pham was safe at first because Gurriel’s foot never actually came into contact with the bag during the play.