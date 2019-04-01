Reds pitching prospect Hunter Greene will undergo Tommy John surgery, according to The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans.

Greene is Cincinnati's No. 3 prospect, per MLB.com, and is the No. 22 prospect in all of baseball. The Reds selected Greene with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 MLB draft, two months after he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

"Thanks for all the love, I’m in great shape and great spirits. I’m in Los Angeles and will have surgery next week by Dr. Neil Elattrache. I’m surrounded by great family and friends," Greene wrote on Instagram on Monday. "These next 14-15 months will be a grind mentally and physically but I have an amazing support group and people that will get me through this and make me stronger and wiser than I ever was before. I’m still on track, time to move forward."

Greene pitched for Single A Dayton in 2018. He tallied a 4.48 ERA in 68 1/3 innings, striking out 89 batters.

The Reds finished 2018 last in the NL Central at 67–95. They are 1–2 so far this season after splitting two games with the Pirates and losing to the Brewers on Monday.