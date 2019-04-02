Watch: Kevin Pillar Gets Emotional While Discussing Trade From Blue Jays to Giants

Outfielder Kevin Pillar became emotional when discussing his trade to the Giants that happened Tuesday, saying, "It's all I've ever known."

By Charlotte Carroll
April 02, 2019

Outfielder Kevin Pillar got very emotional when discussing his trade to the Giants that happened Tuesday because  "It's all I've ever known."

The Giants acquired outfielder Pillar from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for infielder Alen Hanson, reliever Derek Law and prospect Juan De Paula.

Pillar said the trade came with a lot of mixed emotions and said it was "definitely an emotional time for me and my family." He added it was a relief and he is excited. 

The 30-year-old Pillar started his seventh season with Toronto in 2019. Last season, he went .252 with five homers and 59 RBIs. The Giants finished the year at 73–89 last season.

