The San Francisco Giants acquired outfielder Kevin Pillar from the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for infielder Alen Hanson, reliever Derek Law and prospect Juan De Paula.

Pillar began his seventh season with the Blue Jays in 2019. He hit 15 homers and drove in 59 RBI in 2019. He is a .260 career hitter with 641 hits and 303 runs. Pillar has served as Toronto's center fielder in each of the last four seasons.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired INF Alen Hanson, RHP Derek Law and RHP Juan De Paula from the @SFGiants in exchange for OF Kevin Pillar. pic.twitter.com/rq5c1Vu58M — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 2, 2019

The Giants finished No. 29 in runs scored in 2018. Second-year outfielder Steven Duggar started in center field on opening day after hitting .255 with two home runs in 2018.

Toronto ended 2018 fourth in the AL East at 73–89.