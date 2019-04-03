Braves Hall of Famer Bobby Cox in hospital, Manager Brian Snitker ‘very concerned’

Cox managed the Braves for 25 seasons, tallying 2,504 career wins. 

By Associated Press
April 03, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) — Hall of Famer Bobby Cox, the Atlanta Braves former longtime manager, has been admitted into an Atlanta-area hospital.

Braves manager Brian Snitker told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he reached out to Cox’s family and was “very concerned” but couldn’t share details of his condition.

The 77-year-old Cox was admitted with undisclosed medical issues on Tuesday. The Braves have not released information on Cox’s condition.

Cox wore his Braves jersey while shouting “play ball!” before the first pitch of Monday night’s home opener against the Chicago Cubs.

He ranks fourth all-time with 2,504 wins in 29 years as a manager, including 25 years in two stints with the Braves and four years with Toronto.

