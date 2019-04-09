Woman Sues Astros for $1 Million, Claims Orbit's T-Shirt Cannon Broke Her Finger

The lawsuit alleges the Astros were negligent in multiple ways.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 09, 2019

A lawsuit filed by a Texas woman on Monday alleges the Astros of being negligent with the use of Orbit's t-shirt cannon and she claims that caused her to suffer a broken finger, according to Doug Delony of KHOU 11.

The lawsuit says alleges the Astros staff is not properly trained to use the t-shirt cannon and that the team failed to use reasonable care when firing the cannon and failed to warn fans of the risks associated with the cannon.

She is asking for more than $1 million for pain and suffering and pushing for the case to go to trial by jury.

The alleged incident occurred in July 2018.

