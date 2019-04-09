Chris Archer, Yasiel Puig and David Bell Suspended Over Sunday's Reds-Pirates Brawl

The benches cleared in Pittsburgh after Chris Archer threw a pitch behind Derek Dietrich in the fourth inning.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 09, 2019

The benches-clearing scuffle between the Reds and Pirates that resulted in five ejections Sunday has led to three suspensions, MLB announced Tuesday.

Pittsburgh pitcher Chris Archer, Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig and manager David Bell were all given additional punishment for their roles in Sunday's fracas.

Archer was given a five-game suspension after throwing a pitch behind Cincinnati's Derek Dietrich in the fourth inning, which started the fray. Puig was given two games for his actions during the incident. Bell was given a game for his role during the dust-up.

Puig and Bell will start serving their suspensions Tuesday night against the Marlins while Archer's is subject to appeal if he chooses. All three were also fined undisclosed amounts.

Pittsburgh won Sunday's game 7-5.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message