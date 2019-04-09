The benches-clearing scuffle between the Reds and Pirates that resulted in five ejections Sunday has led to three suspensions, MLB announced Tuesday.

Pittsburgh pitcher Chris Archer, Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig and manager David Bell were all given additional punishment for their roles in Sunday's fracas.

Archer was given a five-game suspension after throwing a pitch behind Cincinnati's Derek Dietrich in the fourth inning, which started the fray. Puig was given two games for his actions during the incident. Bell was given a game for his role during the dust-up.

Puig and Bell will start serving their suspensions Tuesday night against the Marlins while Archer's is subject to appeal if he chooses. All three were also fined undisclosed amounts.

Pittsburgh won Sunday's game 7-5.