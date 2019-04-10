Angels’ Centerfielder Mike Trout Leaves Game, Considered Day-to-Day With Right Groin Strain

Trout was 2-for-2 before being removed from Tuesday's game.

By Associated Press
April 10, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been lifted from their game against the Milwaukee Brewers because of a right groin strain.

Trout was replaced during the fourth inning. It looked as if he got hurt when he slid into second in the second.

Trout, who signed a $426.5 million, 12-year contract near the end of spring training, came into Tuesday second in the American League with 12 RBIs, fifth in home runs with five and eighth in batting average at .367.

The Angels say Trout is day to day. Peter Bourjos took his place in center.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message