The Braves and All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies have reportedly agreed on a seven-year, $35 million extension, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported that the two sides reached an agreement.

Per Sherman, the deal includes two option years and begins this season.

Albies, 22, is in his third MLB season with Atlanta. The Curacao native notched his first All-Star appearance last year by slashing .261/.305/.452 with 24 home runs, 72 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

Albies is the second member of the Braves' young core to earn an extension this month. Atlanta recently announced that star outfielder Ronald Acuña agreed to an eight-year, $100 million extension.

Last season, Albies and Acuña helped the Braves capture their first NL East crown since 2013.