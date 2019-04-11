Report: Ozzie Albies, Braves Agree to Seven-Year, $35 Million Extension

Albies notched his first All-Star appearance during the 2018 season.

By Kaelen Jones
April 11, 2019

The Braves and All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies have reportedly agreed on a seven-year, $35 million extension, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported that the two sides reached an agreement.

Per Sherman, the deal includes two option years and begins this season.

Albies, 22, is in his third MLB season with Atlanta. The Curacao native notched his first All-Star appearance last year by slashing .261/.305/.452 with 24 home runs, 72 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

Albies is the second member of the Braves' young core to earn an extension this month. Atlanta recently announced that star outfielder Ronald Acuña agreed to an eight-year, $100 million extension.

Last season, Albies and Acuña helped the Braves capture their first NL East crown since 2013.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message