Everybody wants to ride the coattails of Game of Thrones hysteria, and baseball teams are no exception. A whopping 19 of MLB’s 30 teams are running Thrones-themed promotions this season, but they’ll have their work cut out for them trying to top what the Triple A El Paso Chihuahuas did on Saturday for their “Game of Crossbones” night.

While the Brewers’ Game of Thrones giveaway on Saturday was only a lousy T-shirt, the Chihuahuas went all-out by decorating the ballpark with a dragon sculpture and a wooden throne made of old baseball bats.

They also wore special jerseys with a very northern fur motif and “Chihuahuas” written in that unmistakable Thrones font.

The players got in the spirit by giving their predictions for how the series would end, and only a few of them were terrible.

Ahead of tonight's Game of Crossbones, some of the guys took a stab at how #GameofThrones will end:



Tip: Watch until the end for a 🔥 take from @CarlosOGTorres pic.twitter.com/z2dvWnmfFH — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) April 20, 2019

The promotion was undoubtedly a success, but no team will ever top the Staten Island Yankees’ 2015 Game of Thrones night, which attracted George R.R. Martin himself.