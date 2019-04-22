The El Paso Chihuahuas’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Night Even Had a Baseball Bat Throne

El Paso Chihuahuas

The El Paso Chihuahuas put big league teams to shame with their GoT promotion. 

By Dan Gartland
April 22, 2019

Everybody wants to ride the coattails of Game of Thrones hysteria, and baseball teams are no exception. A whopping 19 of MLB’s 30 teams are running Thrones-themed promotions this season, but they’ll have their work cut out for them trying to top what the Triple A El Paso Chihuahuas did on Saturday for their “Game of Crossbones” night. 

While the Brewers’ Game of Thrones giveaway on Saturday was only a lousy T-shirt, the Chihuahuas went all-out by decorating the ballpark with a dragon sculpture and a wooden throne made of old baseball bats. 

View this post on Instagram

#nbd but we have a Dragon #GoC

A post shared by El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) on

They also wore special jerseys with a very northern fur motif and “Chihuahuas” written in that unmistakable Thrones font.

The players got in the spirit by giving their predictions for how the series would end, and only a few of them were terrible. 

The promotion was undoubtedly a success, but no team will ever top the Staten Island Yankees’ 2015 Game of Thrones night, which attracted George R.R. Martin himself.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message