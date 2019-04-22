The El Paso Chihuahuas put big league teams to shame with their GoT promotion.
Everybody wants to ride the coattails of Game of Thrones hysteria, and baseball teams are no exception. A whopping 19 of MLB’s 30 teams are running Thrones-themed promotions this season, but they’ll have their work cut out for them trying to top what the Triple A El Paso Chihuahuas did on Saturday for their “Game of Crossbones” night.
While the Brewers’ Game of Thrones giveaway on Saturday was only a lousy T-shirt, the Chihuahuas went all-out by decorating the ballpark with a dragon sculpture and a wooden throne made of old baseball bats.
They also wore special jerseys with a very northern fur motif and “Chihuahuas” written in that unmistakable Thrones font.
The players got in the spirit by giving their predictions for how the series would end, and only a few of them were terrible.
Ahead of tonight's Game of Crossbones, some of the guys took a stab at how #GameofThrones will end:— El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) April 20, 2019
Tip: Watch until the end for a 🔥 take from @CarlosOGTorres pic.twitter.com/z2dvWnmfFH
The promotion was undoubtedly a success, but no team will ever top the Staten Island Yankees’ 2015 Game of Thrones night, which attracted George R.R. Martin himself.