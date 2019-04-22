The MRI on Mets starter Jacob deGrom's elbow came back negative on Monday, according to Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. deGrom is on track to return from the injured list and make his next start on Friday against the Brewers.

"We got good results from [deGrom's] MRI today," Van Wagenen said. "The MRI was good, clean, no problems whatsoever. Jacob threw a bullpen today and he's on track to make his start when he's eligible to come off [the IL]."

deGrom was placed on the injured list on April 19 after experiencing elbow discomfort while playing catch in St. Louis on Friday.

The Mets ace is 2–2 in 2019 with a 3.68 ERA. He's struck out 36 batters in 22 innings. deGrom sprinted to the National League Cy Young in 2019 with a league-best 1.70 ERA.

deGrom isn't the only good news on the Mets' injury front. New York third baseman Todd Frazier will reportedly return to the active roster on Monday.

The Mets enter Monday's game vs. the Phillies third in the NL East at 11–10.