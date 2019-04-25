The Yankees acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Indians on Thursday, according to the YES Network's Jack Curry.

Maybin has spent 2019 with Cleveland's AAA affiliate. New York will be his eighth MLB team in the last 15 seasons. Maybin is a career .254 hitter, slashing a career-best .315/.383/.418 in 2016 with the Tigers.

New York traded for Maybin on Thursday amid a rash of injuires throughout the roster. Aaron Judge entered the Injured List with a strained oblique on April 20. Giancarlo Stanton has been out of New York's lineup since April 1 as he battles a bicep injury.

The Yankees enter Thursday night second in the AL East at 14–10. They have won eight of their last 10 and trail Tampa Bay by one game in the loss column.