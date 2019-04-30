Tim Anderson: 'I Kind of Feel Like Today’s Jackie Robinson,' Wants To Break 'Have-Fun Barrier'

White Sox shortshop Tim Anderson is trying to break the "have-fun" barrier. "I feel like I’m getting to a point to where I need to change the game."

By Scooby Axson
April 30, 2019

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson does not care how you feel about the way he plays baseball.

He smiles, openly has fun and flips his bat if he wants to, like he did after booming a walk-off home run in the White Sox' win over the Tigers last Friday.

What Anderson is doing is nothing uncommon, but he says he is trying get the viewing public to see what he is all about. 

"I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson,” Anderson said to SI's Stephanie Apstein. “That’s huge to say. But it’s cool, man, because he changed the game, and I feel like I’m getting to a point to where I need to change the game."

Anderson did not say he is Robinson and he'll never face the same obstacles the Hall of Famer did when he broke the color barrier in 1947. The only barrier that Anderson says he is trying to break is the "have-fun barrier."

Anderson is currently leading the American League in hitting with a .375 average. He is also tops in stolen bases and in the top 10 in runs scored, slugging and OPS.

 

