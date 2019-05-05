Yankees ace Luis Severino likely won't play until at least mid-July, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Sunday.

"You won't see him until after the All-Star break, in our minds," Cashman said on MLB Network Radio's "The Front Office" show. The All-Star game is scheduled for July 9, with their first game of second half of the season set for Friday, July 12.

Severino was shut down for six weeks on April 9 after he suffered a Grade 2 lat strain while rehabbing from a separate right rotator cuff injury that put him on the 10-day IL before the season began. He's expected to begin throwing again after those six weeks end, but he'll have to build up him arm strength again from scratch, similar to what pitchers do in Spring Training.

Severino's replacement, Domingo German, has been the Yankees' most consistent pitcher this year. He was 5-1 with a 2.56 ERA this season before his start Sunday. His ERA dropped to 2.35 after throwing 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball.

Severino finished third in the AL Cy Young voting in 2017 and ninth in 2018. Last season, he struck out 220 batters and posted 19 wins with a 3.39 ERA.

The Yankees are 18–14 this season. The Yankees have been dealing with injuries all year, with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks among their key contributors currently hurt.