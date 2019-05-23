Former President Barack Obama's love for basketball is well known, but he showed off another aspect of his athletic prowess on Wednesday during a visit with the Nationals Youth Academy in Washington D.C.

Obama met with the Washington Nationals foundation and Youth Baseball Academy, a nonprofit aiming to "foster character development, academic achievement, and improved health among underserved youth in D.C." Obama tossed a football with the children – albeit with some wobble on his deep pass – before heading to the baseball diamond to show off a solid lefty swing. Obama slapped a base hit into right field, ending on second base with a double.

Barack Obama played football and baseball with some kids in DC, and it was awesome ❤️



(via @NatsAcademy) pic.twitter.com/OgpBQ9zQn6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 23, 2019

"You know when I see what you guys are doing, I think everybody here, if you guys work hard, work hard in school, listen to your coaches, you guys are going to do great things," Obama told the kids on Wednesday. "So I'm going to be on the lookout for you because I think you're going to do something important. You guys are going to make a real difference, we're going to be really proud of you."

So President Obama may not be a one-sport athlete after all. Just don't expect to see him near a bowling alley anytime soon.