President Obama Shows Off His Sweet Lefty Swing With Nationals Youth Academy

Perhaps basketball isn't the only sport suited for the former President. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 23, 2019

Former President Barack Obama's love for basketball is well known, but he showed off another aspect of his athletic prowess on Wednesday during a visit with the Nationals Youth Academy in Washington D.C.

Obama met with the Washington Nationals foundation and Youth Baseball Academy, a nonprofit aiming to "foster character development, academic achievement, and improved health among underserved youth in D.C." Obama tossed a football with the children – albeit with some wobble on his deep pass – before heading to the baseball diamond to show off a solid lefty swing. Obama slapped a base hit into right field, ending on second base with a double. 

"You know when I see what you guys are doing, I think everybody here, if you guys work hard, work hard in school, listen to your coaches, you guys are going to do great things," Obama told the kids on Wednesday. "So I'm going to be on the lookout for you because I think you're going to do something important. You guys are going to make a real difference, we're going to be really proud of you."

So President Obama may not be a one-sport athlete after all. Just don't expect to see him near a bowling alley anytime soon. 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message