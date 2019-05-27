Former All-Star Bill Buckner died Monday morning after a fight with Lewy body dementia at the age of 69. His death led to many tributes and memories shared by former players and teammates from around the MLB world.

Buckner's most memorable moment came in the 1986 World Series, when as a Red Sox, he made a fielding error that allowed the Mets to win the game and then go on to win the World Series. On his 22-year career, he collected 2,715 hits, made one All-Star appearance and a National League

Here's how the baseball world paid tribute to Buckner:

This is not right. My former major leaguers and teammates are slowly moving off into the sunset. I am really upset about Bill Buckner’s passing. He’s another guy I wished I could have played with, not just against. He was a terrific hitter as well as a human being. Tears. — keith Hernandez (@keithhernandez) May 27, 2019

As I clear my head and hold back the tears I know I will always remember Billy Buck as a great hitter and a better friend. He deserved better. Thank god for his family. I ll miss u Buck! — Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) May 27, 2019

I am extremely heartbroken and deeply hurt as I just received the sad news of the passing of my 82/83 Cubs teammate Bill Buckner this morning. Bill battled the disease of Lewy Body Dimentia. Bill worked tirelessly with my Fergie Jenkins Foundation. Condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/DMYBOMElMX — Fergie Jenkins (@31fergiejenkins) May 27, 2019

The Dodgers are saddened to hear about the passing of Bill Buckner, who died this morning after battling a long illness. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Buckner family. pic.twitter.com/yVEoEXfXx5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 27, 2019

Saddened by the passing of Bill Buckner, a former Minor League teammate in the Dodger Organization. A competitor like no other, fantastic player and I’m proud to have known him.

Spokane Indians photo, Lasorda, Valentine, Garvey, Buckner, Hutton and Bobby O’Brien. RIP BUCK 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/6LWI2GLAav — Tommy Hutton (@THUT14) May 27, 2019

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of former Cub Bill Buckner. The entire Cubs organization sends its love and support to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/RNUHLk9I3O — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 27, 2019

In a statement, Mookie Wilson says he and the late Bill Buckner developed a friendship that lasted over 30 years. The two will forever be linked in history.



"Bill was a great, great baseball player whose legacy should not be defined by one play," Wilson said. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 27, 2019

My sincere condolences to the family of Bill Buckner. RIP my friend. — Manny Sanguillen (@TheRealSangy35) May 27, 2019

He played first base and outfield for the Dodgers, Cubs, Red Sox, Angels and Royals.