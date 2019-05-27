For some, that weird, late stage of the MLB offseason where several star players hadn't signed with any teams yet feels like it was ages ago. Not for Yankees fans, apparently, whom at the very least, appear to have not forgotten those who spurned them.

On Monday, Manny Machado and the Padres made their first road trip to New York this year. It also marked the first since Machado chose to sign with San Diego over New York because New York never submitted much of an offer. During Machado's first at-bat, the Bronx crowd voiced its frustration rather clearly, booing him as he entered the batter's box.

Manny Machado preferred to be a Yankee. Today Yankee fans preferred to boo him and chant overrated pic.twitter.com/VIM0zxvC8W — Mike Mazzeo (@MazzYahoo) May 27, 2019

To the pleasure of Yankee Stadium, Yankees righthander Chad Green struck out Machado on four pitches.

However, while Yankees fans may get their digs in and feel some sort of vindication in taunting Machado, he likely won't mind it at the end of the day. After all, the All-Star slugger signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres this offseason.