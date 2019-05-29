Fan Jumps and Dives Over Stands to Chase Souvenir Ball, Returns to Seat Empty-Handed

Screenshot from @Cut4 via Twitter

He was so close, yet so far away from retreiving this ball.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 29, 2019

This is the ultimate proof that trying really hard is overrated.

During the first inning of Wednesday's tilt between the A's and Angels in Oakland, one fan desperately wanted to chase down a ball that ended up in the stands.

It appears he was chasing a foul ball hit by Los Angeles's Cesar Puello, but that's not too important. What matters here is this man's dedication and lack of success.

I really hope this guy isn't rooting for the A's. Because if the ball he was chasing is the one I think it was, the pitch right after would have brought him even more pain and sorrow.

Maybe somebody will hit one right into his glove next time and he can avoid surfing on chairs just to come up short of the souvenir.

