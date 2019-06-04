Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby is a little over a month away, and Yankees slugger Luke Voit is already thinking about the event.

When asked by NJ.com if he'd like to participate in the slugfest, Voit had a simple answer–"Hell yeah."

Voit hit his 15th dinger of the season, a 436-foot solo shot, in Sunday's 8–5 loss to the Red Sox. The first baseman has the second-most home runs on the Yankees roster behind Gary Sanchez, who sits atop the American League with 18.

Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich leads baseball with 22 home runs, while Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is close behind him with 20. Six other players are tied with Voit for the seventh-most homers in the league at 15.

Voit isn't new to crushing homers on an exhibition stage. While playing for the Cardinals organization, he won the derby at the Double-A 2016 Texas League All-Star Game over A's third baseman Matt Chapman. Now Voit, who is a fan favorite and gets crowds worked up at Yankee Stadium, would enjoy the big stage of the MLB Home Run Derby.

"It definitely is different—I don’t know how to explain," he said. "I’ve played in the postseason. It’s not similar to that but you’re the only person on the field."

Voit also said he isn't afraid of the event affecting his swing in the second half of the season like it's hurt some players in the past. He's currently hitting .268 and leads the Yankees in runs (40) and RBI (39).

Cleveland will host this year's All-Star Game at Progressive Field. The winner of the Home Run Derby, which takes place on July 8, will receive a $1 million prize this year.