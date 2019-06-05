Report: Craig Kimbrel Agrees to Deal With Chicago Cubs

Kimbrel is a seven-time All-Star and four-time saves leader. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 05, 2019

Former Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Kimbrel is a seven-time All-Star, including each of the past three seasons. 

The veteran right-hander tallied 42 saves in 2018 with a 2.74 ERA. Kimbrel struck out 96 batters in 62 1/3 innings. He is a four-time saves leader, leading the National League each year from 2011-14 while with the Braves. Kimbrel won the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011 and finished in the top-10 of the NL Cy Young voting four times in five seasons while in Atlanta. 

Acquiring Kimbrel was tied to draft pick compensation until Monday, June 3 when the deadline passed for the Red Sox to receive a compensatory pick for the closer. After the deadline, any team was free to sign Kimbrel without forfeiting a pick in the draft, which began Monday night.

Kimbrel was expected to be signed soon after his free agency became unrestricted. The Cubs and Twins were among teams reportedly interested in signing Kimbrel after the deadline, along with the Braves, Brewers, Phillies and Rays.

