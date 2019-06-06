Pop Fly Bounces Off Korean League Shortstop's Head, Caught by Teammate

Sung Min Kim/Twitter

This play takes "getting your head in the game" to an extreme—but all's well that ends well. 

By Torrey Hart
June 06, 2019

Sometimes, life is actually about the destination, rather than the journey. Or at least that's how teammates Shin Bon-Ki and Jeon Jun-Woo, of the South Korean baseball team Lotte Giants, might see it now.

Things briefly got chaotic for the duo when a fly ball to shallow left-center field bounced squarely off the shortstop Bon-Ki's head in the top of the eighth inning of a tie game against the Hanwha Eagles Wednesday night, only to land directly in the left fielder Joon-Woo's glove for an out. 

Check out the wacky play, courtesy of baseball writer Sung Min Kim:

When a ball hits a player's body, it remains fair game for another player—in this case Jun-Woo—to catch, in the same way a ball tipped off a fielder's glove for a home run counts. While there are certainly less painful ways to make an out, Bon-Ki luckily was not injured on the play and remained in the game.

Kudos to the Giants for making the ultimate heads-up play. 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message