This play takes "getting your head in the game" to an extreme—but all's well that ends well.
Sometimes, life is actually about the destination, rather than the journey. Or at least that's how teammates Shin Bon-Ki and Jeon Jun-Woo, of the South Korean baseball team Lotte Giants, might see it now.
Things briefly got chaotic for the duo when a fly ball to shallow left-center field bounced squarely off the shortstop Bon-Ki's head in the top of the eighth inning of a tie game against the Hanwha Eagles Wednesday night, only to land directly in the left fielder Joon-Woo's glove for an out.
Check out the wacky play, courtesy of baseball writer Sung Min Kim:
Just... just watch this.— Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) June 5, 2019
Lotte Giants SS Shin Bon-Ki and LF Jeon Joon-Woo collaborated for this golden moment. #KBO pic.twitter.com/lFKAa91kKv
When a ball hits a player's body, it remains fair game for another player—in this case Jun-Woo—to catch, in the same way a ball tipped off a fielder's glove for a home run counts. While there are certainly less painful ways to make an out, Bon-Ki luckily was not injured on the play and remained in the game.
Kudos to the Giants for making the ultimate heads-up play.