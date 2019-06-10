First Round of MLB All-Star Game Ballots Yield Unlikely Starting Options

Several unlikely players made the cut following the first round of MLB All-Star Game voting.

By Kaelen Jones
June 10, 2019

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game is quickly approaching. The first round of votes for players to participate in the exhibition contest.

And there's plenty of surprising faces on the opening ballot from the American. Below is a look at the results so far.

American League

C: Gary Sanchez (Yankees), James McCann (White Sox), Jason Castro (Twins), Robinson Chirinos (Astros), Christian Vazquez (Red Sox)

1B: Luke Voit (Yankees), CJ Cron (Twins), José Abreu (White Sox), Carlos Santana (Indians), Albert Pujols (Angels)

2B: Tommy La Stella (Angels), José Altuve (Astros), DJ LeMahieu (Yankees), Jonathan Schoop (Twins), Michael Chavis (Red Sox)

3B: Alex Bregman (Astros), Gio Urshela (Yankees), Hunter Dozier (Royals), Rafael Devers (Red Sox), Matt Chapman (Athletics)

SS: Jorge Polanco (Twins), Carlos Correa (Astros), Gleyber Torres (Yankees), Tim Anderson (White Sox), Xander Bogaerts (Red Sox)

OF: Mike Trout (Angels), George Springer (Astros), Austin Meadows (Rays), Michael Brantley (Astros), Mookie Betts (Red Sox), Eddie Rosario (Twins), Aaron Judge (Yankees), Joey Gallo (Rangers), Josh Reddick (Astros), Max Kepler (Twins)

