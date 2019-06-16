Man Keeps Eating From Giant Mayo Tub at Minor League Game

Screenshot from @memphisredbirds via Twitter

The Memphis Redbirds may need new rules about bringing in giants tubs of mayo after this guy at Sunday's game.

June 16, 2019

Stop me if you heard this one before.

A man was sitting outside on Saturday just chowing down on a giant tub of mayonnaise during a minor league baseball game in Memphis. He was wearing shorts, flip-flops and an undershirt, because why would this guy wear sleeves?

And before you ask, yes, he is.

HE BROUGHT A GIANT TUB OF MAYO TO A BALL GAME! WHO ELSE WOULD DO THAT?

It could always be weirder. At least he wasn't dipping chicken fingers in his soda.

But then again, he has a giant mayo stain on his undershirt and is continuing to just shovel spoonfuls into his mouth.

This might be more absurd than the chicken fingers.

