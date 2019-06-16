Stop me if you heard this one before.

A man was sitting outside on Saturday just chowing down on a giant tub of mayonnaise during a minor league baseball game in Memphis. He was wearing shorts, flip-flops and an undershirt, because why would this guy wear sleeves?

And before you ask, yes, he is.

HE BROUGHT A GIANT TUB OF MAYO TO A BALL GAME! WHO ELSE WOULD DO THAT?

It’s the 5th inning.



He’s been mowing that down for 91 minutes.



🤯 pic.twitter.com/kxLU7fOJ6V — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 16, 2019

It could always be weirder. At least he wasn't dipping chicken fingers in his soda.

But then again, he has a giant mayo stain on his undershirt and is continuing to just shovel spoonfuls into his mouth.

This might be more absurd than the chicken fingers.