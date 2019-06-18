David Ortiz's Condition Updated to 'Good' And Remains in Hospital

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

David Ortiz's condition has been upgraded to "good" as he recovers in intensive care at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, his wife said in a statement Tuesday.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 18, 2019

"We remain grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal, both in the Dominican Republic and here in Boston," Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement released through the Boston Red Sox. "David's journey to good health has been bolstered by the many expressions of love that have come to us from across the globe. Your support has lifted his spirits tremendously during this challenging time."

Ortiz was shot in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic on June 9. Doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestines before he was flown to Boston. On Monday, Dominican authorities identified the man they believe paid hit men to try and kill Ortiz, adding that they were closing in on the mastermind and motive behind the shooting. The man was identified as Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota, whom authorities say is a fugitive.

Authorities have detained 10 suspects, and they are looking for at least two others mentioned in the court documents.

He led the Red Sox to three World Series championships and was a 10-time All-Star who hit 541 home runs. He lives in Boston but visits the Dominican Republic several times a year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

      Modal message