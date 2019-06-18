Fred McGriff Is Either Benjamin Button or Hancock or Both

Fred McGriff looks way better than you do and he's probably much older as well.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 18, 2019

Someone get me Fred McGriff's skin care routine ASAP.

The five-time All-Star has been out of MLB since 2004 but he looks like he was just selected in June's draft fresh out of high school.

Is it possible that Fred McGriff is actually aging backward? Or maybe he is really immortal and just continues to keep the same skin and face that he had from when he was 21?

Jonathan Daniel/Allsport
Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Photo credit should read JOHN ZICH/AFP/Getty Images
Photo by MLB Photos via Getty Images

On second thought, this is probably just further proof that Black don't crack.

He's no Angela Bassett, but at 55, his flawless skin is still something to be jealous of.

