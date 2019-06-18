Someone get me Fred McGriff's skin care routine ASAP.

The five-time All-Star has been out of MLB since 2004 but he looks like he was just selected in June's draft fresh out of high school.

Is it possible that Fred McGriff is actually aging backward? Or maybe he is really immortal and just continues to keep the same skin and face that he had from when he was 21?

"Crime Dog" looks like he could still hit about 30 bombs!



Fred McGriff checks in with @scottbraun & Tom Verducci from week one of #PDPL19 in Bradenton. #TheRundown pic.twitter.com/70FyqryEor — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 18, 2019

On second thought, this is probably just further proof that Black don't crack.

He's no Angela Bassett, but at 55, his flawless skin is still something to be jealous of.