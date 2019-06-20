The Scranton-Wilkes Barre Yankees earned a dramatic walk-off win over the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday night. Or maybe it isn’t quite accurate to say they earned it—they were really handed the victory by Norfolk rightfielder Anderson Feliz’s horrific blunder.

Scranton trailed by one run in the bottom of the 10th and had a runner on second with one out when Breyvic Valera came to the plate. Valera ripped a liner over Feliz’s head into the rightfield corner, which allowed Gosuke Katoh to easily score the tying run. Feliz could have kept his team’s chances alive by simply fielding the ball and holding Valera to a double. But he didn’t!

Feliz ambled up to the ball, picked it up and threw it in the stands, allowing Valera to score.

The Minors gave us one of the weirdest walk-offs you'll ever see. @swbrailriders' Breyvic Valera hits what appears to be a game-tying double, but Norfolk's right fielder forgets how many outs there are....



(via @MiLB) pic.twitter.com/tc5knvf2Mt — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 20, 2019

The only reasonable explanation is that Feliz had forgotten the score and was operating under the assumption that Katoh represented the winning run. It’s an unfortunate mistake, but at least one fan got to go home with a souvenir.