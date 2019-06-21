The Yankees activated outfielder Aaron Judge for Friday night's game against the Astros, the club announced on Friday.

Judge returns to the Yankees' lineup in the leadoff spot after spending over eight weeks out with a left oblique strain. He was placed on the injured list following New York's 9–2 win over the Royals on April 20. Judge, 27, had a .288 batting average before his injury, posting five home runs and 11 RBIs at 73 at-bats.

Judge missed 45 games last season with a chip fracture in his right wrist after getting hit by a pitch on July 26 against Kansas City.

Despite their struggles with numerous injuries this season, the Yankees have powered through with strong offensive campaigns from players like Luke Voit and Gary Sanchez. The club's lineup received a huge boost earlier this week when slugger Giancarlo Stanton returned on Tuesday night after tearing his biceps in late March.

The Yankees are in first place in the American League East with a 47–27 record. New York hosts the Astros in a four-game series this weekend. The Yankees won the first contest 10–6 on Thursday night.

First pitch for Friday's contest is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.