Report: Mets' Front Office Dictating In-Game Moves

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen denied allegations he was direction manager Mickey Callaway's in-game decisions. 

By Kaelen Jones
June 25, 2019

The Mets' front office has reportedly made "at least some" of the club's pitching decisions throughout the season, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

The New York Post reported that Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen was responsible for pulling pitcher Jacob deGrom during a June 1 start after he suffered a hip cramp. Van Wagenen was said to be watching the game from home when he ordered deGrom's removal.

Following New York's 13–7 loss to the Phillies on Monday, Van Wagenen said that manager Mickey Callaway "has control of baseball decisions," denying involvement in directing any in-game moves.

“I am not going to get into the specifics of one game or another, but I can tell you that we do communicate with the training staff in the training room when there is a player that suffers an injury,” Van Wagenen said. “Anything that is health-related to a player’s status, we do communicate with that, but as far as performance-driven decisions in game, that is Mickey’s call and the coaching staff’s call.”

Callaway insisted that deGrom's removal during the June 1 start was a mutual decision. On Monday, he also downplayed Van Wagenen's role in any of New York's in-game moves.

"I think we're always in communication," Callaway said. "Especially when guys are injured, obviously I've been filled in on what you're talking about. When a guy gets injured on the field or when a guy is actively injured or has something going on, you know everybody is in communication with the training staff to take care of the players the best we can."

Typically, front offices play a significant role in planning lineups and pitching matchups entering contests. However, managers usually are granted full autonomy in making in-game decisions.

