Joe West is always going to be who he is.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler had to learn that the hard way Tuesday.

For just the second time in his career, Kapler was a tossed from a game. The first was Saturday when they lost to the Marlins 5-3.

Gabe Kapler gets ejected for the first time as a manager, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/5hWbhQbjsx — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) June 22, 2019

Tuesday's ejection was a bit bizarre though, considering Kapler's team had just hit back-to-back home runs to take the lead in the contest against the rival Mets. But after New York's Wilmer Font hit Philadelphia's Scott Kingery, West warned both teams.

Kapler saw no reason for Philly to get a warning and tried to explain that to West as politely as he could. But to no avail.

Gabe Kapler Gets Ejected by Joe West, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/AOu3m0m3p0 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) June 26, 2019

At least the Phillies won the game this time.