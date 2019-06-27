LONDON — New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says slugger Giancarlo Stanton is more likely to return in August than July after straining his right knee.

The often-injured outfielder went on the 10-day injured list with a strained posterior cruciate ligament Wednesday, barely a week after returning from a series of setbacks that sidelined him for almost three months. Stanton was hurt this time on a headfirst slide against Toronto on Tuesday night.

Cashman called August the “sweet spot” for Stanton’s return. He made the comments Thursday at a youth event in London with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Stanton has played only nine games this season, missing significant time with a torn biceps and strains in his shoulder and calf. He is hitting .290 with one home run and seven RBIs.